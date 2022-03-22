The battle for the strategic Ukrainian port city of Mariupol is raging on as Russia's war on Ukraine, now in its 27th day, shows no signs of abating. Follow the latest developments from the war zone:

Civilians fleeing Mariupol describe street-to-street battles

Civilians making the dangerous escape from Ukraine's embattled southern port hub of Mariupol described fleeing through street-to-street gun battles and past unburied corpses as a steady Russian bombardment tried to pound the city into submission.

While Russian forces carried on with the siege after the city's defenders refused demands to surrender, the Kremlin's ground offensives in other parts of the country were advancing slowly or not at all, knocked back by lethal hit-and-run attacks by the Ukrainians.

The Ukrainian army said early Tuesday that it had forced Russian troops out of a strategically important Kyiv suburb following a fierce battle.

08:06AM



As Mariupol hangs on, the extent of the horror not yet known

As Mariupol's defenders held out against Russian demands that they surrender, the number of bodies in the rubble of the bombarded and encircled Ukrainian city remained shrouded in uncertainty, the full extent of the horror not yet known.

With communications crippled, movement restricted and many residents in hiding, the fate of those inside an art school flattened on Sunday and a theater that was blown apart four days earlier was unclear.

More than 1,300 people were believed to be sheltering in the theater, and 400 were estimated to have been in the art school. Perched on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol has been a key target that has been relentlessly pounded for more than three weeks and has seen some of the worst suffering of the war.

07:24AM



Biden says Putin considering using chemical, biological weapons in Ukraine

US President Joe Biden said Monday that it's "clear" Russia is considering the use of chemical and biological weapons in Ukraine and warned of a "severe" Western response if it chose to do so.

"His back is against the wall," said Biden of Russian President Vladimir Putin, noting that Russia has recently accused the United States of holding chemical and biological weapons in Europe.

"Simply not true. I guarantee you," he told a gathering of US business leaders in Washington.

"They are also suggesting that Ukraine has biological and chemical weapons in Ukraine. That's a clear sign he's considering using both of those," he said.

His warning echoed statements made by his administration earlier this month as well as other Western nations, after Russian officials accused Ukraine of seeking to hide an alleged US-backed chemical weapons program.

"Now that Russia has made these false claims... we should all be on the lookout for Russia to possibly use chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false flag operation using them," tweeted White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

Biden also reiterated that such an action would prompt a "severe" but so far undefined response from Western allies.

Putin "knows there'll be severe consequences because of the united NATO front," he said, without specifying what actions the alliance would take.

07:00AM



Zelensky says Ukraine ready to discuss deal

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Monday he was prepared to discuss a commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine's security.

"It's a compromise for everyone: for the West, which doesn't know what to do with us with regard to NATO, for Ukraine, which wants security guarantees, and for Russia, which doesn't want further NATO expansion," Zelensky said late Monday in an interview with Ukrainian television channels.

He also repeated his call for direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Unless he meets with Putin, it is impossible to understand whether Russia even wants to stop the war, Zelensky said.

Zelensky said that Kyiv will be ready to discuss the status of Crimea and the eastern Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists after a cease-fire and steps toward providing security guarantees.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS SO FAR

War drives 10 million Ukrainians from homes

Russia's attacks on Ukraine have driven 10 million people - nearly a quarter of the population - from their homes, according to the United Nations, with growing numbers expected to head to western Europe.

While most of the displaced people have stayed in Ukraine, about 3.4 million - mainly women, children and elderly people - have sought refugee in other countries, including more than 2 million people in Poland, according to UN data.

Kyiv curfew tightened after mall attack

Kyiv tightened a curfew after eight people were killed in a Russian attack on a shopping center overnight.

Kyiv's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said residents would need special permits to move around Ukraine's capital between 8 p.m. local time on Monday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.

"Do not open windows, and if you go outside, protect your lungs," he said, asking residents to wear special respirators because air strikes had caused fires around the capital. Klitschko said six residential apartment blocks near the mall were damaged in the strike, with three now uninhabitable. Two schools and two nurseries were also damaged, he said.

Kremlin says EU oil embargo would backfire

A possible EU embargo on Russian oil would "seriously affect the global oil market" and "hit everyone" the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday.

Europe would suffer much more than the US, he said, which along with the U.K. announced earlier this month plans to ban imports of Russian oil. The EU relies heavily on Russian gas and members are divided over the idea of introducing such restrictions.

Russia claims Kyiv delaying peace talks

Progress in peace talks with Ukraine is "less than we would like," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday, reiterating Moscow's allegations that Kyiv is delaying the process.

No agreements have been reached so far, he said. Kyiv accuses Russia of negotiating in bad faith in the talks as its forces continue to bombard Ukrainian cities. Talks are expected to take several more weeks at least, a Ukrainian negotiator said Friday, noting that Russia has eased its stance on some issues.

Several sites in Ukraine's west and north struck

Russia shelled a number of sites in Ukraine overnight, local officials said. That included a training base in the Rivne area in the country's west, and a large shopping mall on the outskirts of Kyiv, where a fire broke out. The Ukraine prosecutor general's office said preliminary investigations suggested eight people were killed.

A reservoir at Sumykhimprom, a chemical plant based in the vicinity of the northern city of Sumy, was hit, the state emergency service said. It added there was an ammonia leak although it was localized and posed no immediate threat to the city.

Biden plans call with European leaders

The conversation with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy and the U.K. will take place at 11am EDT, according to the White House. Biden, who is in Europe later this week, will also visit Warsaw on Friday and meet with President Andrzej Duda, it said.

Ukraine rejects Russian demand on Mariupol

Ukraine rejects a Russian demand for its forces to lay down their arms and leave the city of Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk was quoted as saying by Ukrainska Pravda.

"There can be no question of surrendering or assembling weapons," she was cited as saying. "We have already informed the Russian side about this." Vereshchuk said Russia should instead let residents leave and deliver humanitarian aid to those who want to stay.

Russia's Defense Ministry had issued the ultimatum for this morning, saying all troops and foreign fighters should leave the city in order for humanitarian convoys with food, medicines and other essentials to come in.

Russia delivers ultimatum to surrender Mariupol

The Russian military delivered an ultimatum for the surrender of Mariupol, the besieged city in southern Ukraine, according to the National Defense Control Center of the Russian Federation as cited by Tass.

Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev said all armed units of Ukraine must leave Mariupol from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. local time on Monday, according to Tass, after which any fighters remaining would face a military tribunal. It said humanitarian convoys would deliver food, medicine and other essentials to the city.