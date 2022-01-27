220127 Ukraine
Ukraine's presidential advisor Andriy Yermak speaks during a press conference at the Ukrainian Ambassador's residence, in Paris on January 26, 2022. Image Credit: AFP

Moscow: Political advisers from Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany agreed that a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine should be observed after long talks in Paris on Wednesday, Russia’s chief negotiator, Dmitry Kozak, told reporters.

Many issues concerning a peace settlement for the conflict in eastern Ukraine remained unresolved after eight hours of talks, Kozak told a news conference.

But he said he hoped positions could be narrowed.

He said another meeting of the four countries would be held in two weeks in Berlin.