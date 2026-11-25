PM defends youth engagement amid outrage over inappropriate TikTok content
UK opposition leader Kemi Badenoch Wednesday launched a bitter tirade against Prime Minister Andy Burnham for allowing an influencer to film a "vile video" outside his Downing Street office.
"The words used ... on the steps of Number 10 were so offensive that I will not repeat them in this house," Badenoch said in parliament.
She was referring to TikToker Max Balegde who posted a video of himself lip-synching to a derogatory song on his social media account standing outside Number 10.
His post came after a reception hosted by Burnham for invited influencers on November 9 at Downing Street.
In the now deleted post, Balegde mouthed the words to a viral song outside the famous black door to the prime minister's official address.
Badenoch told MPs that they were "disgusting and pejorative comments about women's private parts, obscene language that referred to white women as cheap meat".
"This is grotesque," Badenoch said, accusing Burnham of "debasing his office" and calling for an apology.
Burnham had also come under fire earlier in the week after another influencer recreated on his account the famous dance scene from the film Love Actually in the prime minister's residence.
In the heated parliamentary exchange, Burnham agreed with Badenoch that Balegde's video had been "inappropriate" and "not acceptable".
But he hit back, insisting he would "not apologise ... for engaging with ... young people".