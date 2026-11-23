Former PMs have urged Labour leader Burnham not to reopen old wounds
London: UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham accused predecessors who have warned him against reigniting the Brexit debate of being “stuck in the past” Monday, as he trumpeted his EU reset deal.
Burnham has in recent weeks smashed a general consensus that Britain’s acrimonious departure from the European Union was done and dusted, floating the possibility that Britain could apply to rejoin.
The comments have seen pro-Brexit voices from the 2016 EU referendum reorganise to prepare for likely looming battles over Britain’s long-term relationship with the bloc.
In recent days, former Conservative prime ministers Rishi Sunak, Theresa May, David Cameron and Boris Johnson have all urged Labour leader Burnham not to reopen old wounds.
“I’m not sure they’re the people I’ll be listening to here because they left Britain with a bad Brexit deal,” Burnham told broadcasters.
“They’re stuck in the past because they can’t face up to the bad deal that they did,” he added.
In Brussels on Friday, Burnham and the EU’s top officials sealed agreements to ease trade and youth mobility, although they kicked down the road tricky disagreements over British university fees for EU students.
The UK government argues the deals will eventually add GBP17 billion ($22 billion) to Britain’s economy per year, easing cost-of-living pressures and providing opportunities for young people.
“I want to lead Britain forward to a more hopeful future, get the economy growing again, get cost of living down for people, lower energy bills,” Burnham said.
“All of these things can be achieved by a more positive, constructive relationship with the European Union.
“I believe it will be better for Britain to take this path, and I won’t be listening to those voices who put us here in the first place,” he added.
Sunak, premier from 2022 to 2024, told Sky News that restarting the “divisive” Brexit debate would become an “all-consuming” distraction for Burnham’s government.
In an interview with the BBC, May - whose 2016 to 2019 tenure was dominated by her failure to pass a Brexit deal - urged Burnham to “accept Brexit and move on”.
It echoed warnings from Cameron, who called the referendum and resigned following the result, and Johnson, who took Britain out of the bloc in early 2020.
The comments evoked the so-called Brexit wars that dominated political discourse for years following the narrow vote.
On Monday, Nigel Farage, the leader of the anti-EU Reform UK party, was due to say that “going backwards into the EU’s orbit would be a disaster for the very British businesses that are trying to compete and innovate”, according to excerpts released by his office.
Meanwhile, Conservative opposition leader Kemi Badenoch said rejoining the EU “is not going to fix” Britain’s stagnant economy.
Burnham’s office said he would tell parliament in an afternoon speech that Friday’s agreements mean there is a “very real prospect that the next decade can be a much better one for Britain than the one we have just lived through”.
Burnham intends to discuss with Brussels options for future ties with the EU over the next 12 months. He has said the British public will be “the boss” over the future relationship, but has not said whether this means another referendum.
He has ruled out free movement or rejoining the single market or customs union during this parliament, which will end when he calls a general election, expected in 2029.
Several Labour MPs have praised Burnham for breaking the taboo over Brexit and have said he should put rejoining in the party’s next manifesto, but the party is divided.