London: Horse-loving Queen Elizabeth was thanked for being “in the saddle” for 70 years as head of state at a service on Friday to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee, an event she missed due to ongoing mobility issues.

Other senior members of the royal family joined a congregation of politicians, charity figures and groups the queen has supported for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral in London to pay tribute to the sovereign’s record-breaking reign.

Four days of celebrations began on Thursday, when a beaming Elizabeth waved to crowds from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after a military parade and Royal Air Force flypast, and later led the lighting of the Principal Platinum Jubilee Beacon at her Windsor Castle home.

The 96-year-old, who has been forced to cancel a series of engagements recently due to “episodic mobility problem”, reluctantly pulled out of Friday’s service after experiencing “some discomfort” the previous day.

Elizabeth, who is a devout Christian and also the titular head of the Church of England, watched the service on television at her Windsor Castle residence near London.

Her son and heir Prince Charles, 73, represented her, while much attention was focused on her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, who were making their first public appearance together in Britain since stepping down from royal duties two years ago.

The couple moved to the United States to lead a more independent life, and have since delivered some stinging attacks on Buckingham Palace and the royal family. They were greeted by cheers and a few boos on their arrival.

Endurance

Noting the queen’s well-known love of horse-racing, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell said in his sermon that her reign reflected the distance of the Grand National, the famous, gruelling steeplechase, rather than the Epsom Derby sprint.

“But with endurance through times of change and challenge, joy and sorrow, you continue to offer yourself in the service of our country and the Commonwealth,” he said.

“Your Majesty, we are sorry that you’re not here with us this morning, but we are so glad that you are still in the saddle. And we are glad that there is still more to come. So thank you for staying the course.” Also absent from Friday’s service was her second son, Prince Andrew, 62, who has tested positive for COVID-19.

That potentially spares the royals some awkwardness, with Andrew’s reputation shattered after he settled a US lawsuit in February in which he had been accused of sexually abusing a woman when she was underage, claims he denied.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who delivered a reading, was met by a mixture of cheers and boos from the crowd outside the cathedral, reflecting recent public anger over his conduct in office.

After the service, a reception was held at the Guildhall hosted by the Lord Mayor of the City of London and attended by some of the royals and politicians.

Thursday marked not only the start of the Jubilee, but also the 69th anniversary of the coronation of Elizabeth, who became queen on the death of her father George VI in February 1952 and is head of state of 14 other countries including Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

She has now been on the throne for longer than any of her predecessors in 1,000 years, and is the third-longest reigning monarch ever of a sovereign state. Opinion polls show she remains hugely popular and respected among British people.

Tributes have poured in from across the globe, with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un adding his own congratulations to those from the likes of US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis.

Roxie Kishore-Bigord, 51, who was outside St Paul’s to see the guests arriving, said it was disappointing the queen had been unable to attend.