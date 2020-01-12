News comes after Harry and Meghan said they would step back from the royal family

In this Tuesday, June 26, 2018 file photo Britain's Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex pose for a group photo at the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London. Image Credit: AP

The British Queen has reportedly called a private meeting with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry to discuss recent developments.

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, announced their decision last week to “step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family” and work towards becoming “financially independent.”

The royal family will attend the meeting on Monday at the queen’s Sandringham estate, a Buckingham Palace source told CNN. Meghan is also expected to call into the meeting from Canada.

Local media reported about the news of the family meeting, saying it was meant to help find “solutions” to help ease the tension of their departure.

The Sussexes said last week that their decision to step back came “after many months of reflection and internal discussions.”

Sources told People magazine that the high-level meeting was to “talk things through” after the Sussexes’ announcement.

Any change in the working life and role of a royal requires complex and thoughtful discussion.

This will be the first time that any senior royals have met since Harry and Meghan made the announcement — in defiance of the Queen’s wishes — that they would step back from their royal duties, seek financial independence and split their time between Britain and North America.