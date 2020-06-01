London: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth was photographed riding a 14-year-old Fell pony in Windsor Home Park on Sunday as the country eases stringent measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The 94-year-old Queen has been living at Windsor Castle, west of London, during the lockdown with her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip.
From there, she has issued a number of rallying messages to the nation, including televised addresses that have been a rarity during her 68-year reign.
Wearing a colourful headscarf and dressed in a tweed jacket, Jodhpurs, white gloves and boots, the Queen can be seen in the new photographs taken by the Press Association riding during the weekend’s sunny weather.
A passionate horse lover and breeder of thoroughbred racehorses, the monarch regularly rides in the grounds of Windsor, which is said to be her favourite royal residence.