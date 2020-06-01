Britain's Queen Elizabeth II rides Balmoral Fern, a 14-year-old Fell pony, in Windsor Home Park, in Windsor, Britain, in this undated pool picture released on May 31, 2020. Image Credit: Reuters

London: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth was photographed riding a 14-year-old Fell pony in Windsor Home Park on Sunday as the country eases stringent measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The 94-year-old Queen has been living at Windsor Castle, west of London, during the lockdown with her 98-year-old husband Prince Philip.

From there, she has issued a number of rallying messages to the nation, including televised addresses that have been a rarity during her 68-year reign.

Wearing a colourful headscarf and dressed in a tweed jacket, Jodhpurs, white gloves and boots, the Queen can be seen in the new photographs taken by the Press Association riding during the weekend’s sunny weather.