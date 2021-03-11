Prince William has reportedly defended his family from allegations that they are racist, following his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.
“We are very much not a racist family,” he was quoted as saying after a question from Sky News.
The Duke of Cambridge was also asked if he had spoken to Prince Harry. He said: “I haven’t spoken to him yet but I plan to.”
In comments made Thursday during a visit to an east London school, William became the first royal to directly address the explosive interview his brother and Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey.
Buckingham Palace’s sought to respond to Harry and Meghan’s allegations of racism and mistreatment in a 61-word statement, but it has failed to quell the controversy.
Meghan, who is biracial, said in the March 7 interview she was so isolated and miserable as a working member of the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts. She also said Harry told her there were "concerns and conversations" by a royal family member about the color of her baby's skin when she was pregnant with their son, Archie.
- With inputs from AP