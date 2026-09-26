GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 33°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Prince Harry says Archie and Lilibet ‘happy’ and thriving at new UK school after security-driven move

Return to Britain brings fresh start for Sussex children’s education

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
File photo: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with daughter Lilibet and son Archie
File photo: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry with daughter Lilibet and son Archie

Montreal: Prince Harry has said in a new interview that his children Archie and Lilibet are "happy" at their new school in England, after he and his wife Meghan reportedly moved the children to a different school for security reasons.

In an interview with CTV News in Canada on Friday, after skydiving in the Toronto area to raise money for two veterans' charities, Harry told the network it was "great to be back on British soil."

"The kids are happy in school and it gives me a chance to be able to really focus on the Invictus Games" for wounded veterans, which are set to take in Birmingham in July 2027, he added.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Harry and his American wife Meghan returned to the United Kingdom last month, after six years living in the United States following their shock decision to stop being working members of the monarchy, amid a bitter row with his family.

But shortly after returning, they put Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, into a new school over security concerns, according to British media outlets.

According to Hello! magazine, the distance to the school and the heavy traffic on the route raised security concerns.

The family are reportedly living in the Cotswolds in central England.

Harry, 41, and Meghan, 45, hold the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The prince appeared to have mended relations with his father, King Charles III, who is battling cancer, during more recent UK visits.

But Harry reportedly remains estranged from his brother, heir-to-the-throne Prince William and wife Catherine.

Related Topics:
UK

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

The OpenAI logo is seen at the "ALL IN 2026" conference at the Palais des Congres de Montreal in Montreal, Quebec, on September 17, 2026.

British Columbia sues OpenAI over school shooting

2m read
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines looks on against Marketa Vondrousova in the first round of the WTA 1000 National Bank Open in Montreal.

Eala risks $10,000 fine over Asian Games participation

2m read
Britain's Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, landed on August 26, 2026 in Britain

King Charles clarifies Harry and Meghan’s royal status

2m read
Prince Harry with Meghan

Should UK taxpayers pay for Prince Harry’s security?

3m read