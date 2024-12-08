Dubai: An Essex (UK) author’s journey from selling two books at a quiet local event to going viral and becoming a global sensation has captivated the world. Vicky Ball, a 48-year-old writer from Colchester, described her whirlwind rise as “overwhelming but amazing,” British media reports.

Ball, who showcased her novels Powerless and Abandoned at an authors’ event in Chelmsford’s Galleywood Heritage Centre, had modest expectations. After selling just two books, she posted lightheartedly on X (formerly Twitter): “Sold 2 books 😁😁,” adding, “I’ve done some events where I haven’t sold any.” Little did she know, her post would strike a chord with millions.

The tweet exploded, amassing over 24 million views, 740,000 likes, and 31,000 shares within days. The viral moment catapulted Powerless, a gripping thriller with “lots of twists,” to the top ranks of Amazon’s teen and young adult fiction charts, where it climbed to No. 3 in the “fiction on sexual abuse” category.

In an interview with The Guardian, Ball expressed disbelief at the global response: “I’ve been getting messages from people saying, ‘I’m in Colombia and just bought your book,’ or, ‘I’m in Salt Lake City.’ It’s amazing really – just unbelievable.”

Ball, who works at the University of Essex and is pursuing a master’s in creative writing, revealed that she penned Powerless during the lockdown. The story follows a missing girl who unexpectedly returns home, while her second book, Abandoned, delves into the life of an alcoholic mother hiding a dark secret.

Since her viral success, fans from around the world, including Belgium, the United States, and Colombia, have purchased her books. Ball says the outpouring of support has been heartwarming: “Social media can be a really positive place, especially on X, where there’s a big writing community that’s very supportive.”

The aspiring author is already brimming with ideas for future novels but remains grounded: “I’m happy doing my master’s and working at the university, but this experience has been incredibly motivating.”