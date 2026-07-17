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One dead, one wounded in shooting in Denmark

Investigators probe motive behind deadly shooting at Danish building fire

Last updated:
AFP
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Armed police officers are seen at the scene of a shooting in Norresundby, northern Jutland, Denmark, on July 17, 2026.
Armed police officers are seen at the scene of a shooting in Norresundby, northern Jutland, Denmark, on July 17, 2026.
AFP

Copenhagen: One person was killed and a policeman was wounded in Denmark on Friday when a gunman opened fire on officers responding to a call of a blaze in a building, police said.

The shooter was badly wounded when police returned fire and was taken to hospital. His motive for the ambush was not known at this time and he was not immediately identified.

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The incident occurred in the industrial zone of the northern city of Norresundby.

"A civilian man and a policeman present at the crime scene were hit by gunshots. The civilian is dead. The wounded police officer is in a stable condition," the regional police force said in a statement.

"We do not yet know the precise circumstances, including in particular the reason for the shooting. That is what our upcoming investigation aims to clarify," Claus Dano, a senior official in the force, said in the statement.

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