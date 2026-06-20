Children aged 6-13 face AI restrictions as Norway prioritises reading, writing and maths
Norway is set to impose one of Europe’s toughest restrictions on the use of artificial intelligence in classrooms, announcing a near-total ban on generative AI tools for elementary school pupils from the start of the new academic year in August.
The move marks the latest step in the Nordic country’s effort to reverse declining education outcomes, placing traditional literacy and numeracy ahead of rapid AI adoption in schools.
Under the new policy, children aged six to 13 — covering first through seventh grade — will generally not be allowed to use generative AI in school. Students aged 14 to 16 will only be permitted to use AI under teacher supervision, while those in upper secondary education, aged 17 to 19, will instead be taught how to use the technology responsibly in preparation for higher education and the workplace.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said unrestricted AI use risked allowing young children to bypass fundamental stages of learning.
“The most important thing in school is that our children learn to read, write and do mathematics,” he said.
The AI restrictions are not an isolated measure.
Norway has spent the past two years reassessing the role of technology in classrooms after national education test scores declined. In 2024, the government banned smartphones in schools and restored greater disciplinary powers to teachers. On Friday, it also announced plans to increase funding for printed books, reversing years of growing reliance on tablets and digital devices.
The country was among the early adopters of classroom computers during the 1990s and later embraced tablets following the arrival of the iPad, but officials now argue that digital tools should not come at the expense of foundational learning.
Norway’s decision comes as governments worldwide continue debating how far artificial intelligence should be allowed into classrooms.
The country has already announced plans to prohibit children under 16 from accessing social media, joining a growing list of nations seeking tighter rules around young people’s digital lives.
Education experts have increasingly raised concerns that while AI can personalise learning and support teachers, excessive dependence on chatbots may weaken students’ critical thinking, writing and problem-solving skills.
Technology publication Engadget noted that Norway’s latest policy follows earlier restrictions on smartphones and tablets, reflecting a broader shift towards reducing screen time for younger pupils.
The announcement also comes amid wider international efforts to establish age-appropriate guardrails for AI. Earlier this year, policymakers in several countries proposed stricter rules governing children’s access to AI chatbots and social media platforms, highlighting growing concerns about online safety and digital wellbeing.