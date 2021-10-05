STOCKHOLM: Syukuro Manabe of the US and Japan, Klaus Hasselmann of Germany and Giorgio Parisi of Italy, on Tuesday won the Nobel Physics Prize for climate models and the understanding of physical systems, the jury said.
“Syukuro Manabe and Klaus Hasselmann laid the foundation of our knowledge of the Earth’s climate and how humanity influences it. Giorgio Parisi is rewarded for his revolutionary contributions to the theory of disordered materials and random processes,” the jury said.
Manabe, 90, has US citizenship. Parisi is Italian and Hasselmann is German.
The prestigious prize is worth 10 million Swedish crowns ($1.15 million).
The Nobel prizes were created in the will of Swedish dynamite inventor and businessman Alfred Nobel and have been awarded since 1901 with only a handful of interruptions, primarily due to the two world wars.
As last year, there will be no banquet in Stockholm because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The laureates will receive their medals and diplomas in their home countries.
The physics prize announcement will be followed in coming days by the awards for chemistry, literature, peace and economics.
Among the Nobels, physics has often taken centre stage, with awards often going to major breakthroughs in our understanding of the universe. Previous winners include Albert Einstein and the husband-and-wife team of Pierre Curie and Marie Curie.
Last year, scientists Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez won the Nobel physics prize for their discoveries concerning black holes.