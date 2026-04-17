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Mandelson files fallout: Why Starmer is under pressure again

Senior official quits as UK PM faces fresh calls to resign over envoy scandal

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
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In this file picture, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, talks with Britain's ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson during a welcome reception at the ambassador's residence on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 in Washington.
In this file picture, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, right, talks with Britain's ambassador to the United States Peter Mandelson during a welcome reception at the ambassador's residence on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025 in Washington.
AP

A senior UK Foreign Office official has resigned over the growing scandal surrounding the appointment of Peter Mandelson as Britain’s ambassador to Washington, intensifying pressure on Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Olly Robbins, the Foreign Office’s top civil servant, stepped down after it emerged that Mandelson had been appointed despite failing security vetting — a decision that has triggered a political storm and renewed calls for Starmer to resign.

Starmer has insisted he will not step down, saying he was unaware that officials had overridden security advice warning against the appointment.

The controversy — already months old — has resurfaced with new force after documents and disclosures linked Mandelson’s past to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Who are the key figures?

Keir Starmer

UK prime minister under pressure over the appointment decision

Peter Mandelson

Former ambassador to the US; central figure in the controversy

Jeffrey Epstein

Convicted sex offender whose links triggered the scandal

Olly Robbins

Senior Foreign Office official who resigned over the fallout

UK opposition leaders

Calling for Starmer to resign over accountability concerns

Why is Starmer under fire now?

The immediate trigger is the revelation that Mandelson was cleared for one of the UK’s most sensitive diplomatic roles despite failing a background security check.

The Foreign Office proceeded with the appointment “against the recommendation” of security vetting officials, according to government statements.

Starmer’s office says neither he nor his foreign minister were informed of this at the time — a claim opposition leaders have dismissed as implausible.

Critics argue that:

  • The prime minister should have known about the risks

  • Parliament and the public may have been misled

  • National security may have been compromised

Opposition leaders have openly called for Starmer to resign, saying the explanation “does not stack up.”

What is the Mandelson scandal about?

Peter Mandelson is a senior Labour figure and former minister who was appointed ambassador to the United States in 2024 — one of the UK’s most important diplomatic posts.

However, his appointment quickly became controversial due to his past association with Jeffrey Epstein.

Documents later showed:

  • Mandelson maintained contact with Epstein even after Epstein’s 2008 conviction

  • He was warned this posed a “reputational risk” before his appointment

  • He allegedly misrepresented the extent of that relationship

Starmer eventually sacked Mandelson in 2025 after new details emerged.

The issue escalated further when US-released documents suggested Mandelson may have shared sensitive government information with Epstein during his time in office — allegations now under police investigation.

Mandelson denies wrongdoing and has not been charged.

Who was Peter Mandelson?

  • A veteran Labour politician and key strategist behind the party’s rise in the late 1990s

  • Served in multiple senior government roles under former Prime Minister Gordon Brown

  • Long seen as an influential but controversial political operator

  • Career repeatedly marked by political scandals and resignations

Despite his experience, his links to Epstein became the defining issue in his later career.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

  • A US financier convicted in 2008 for sex offences involving a minor

  • Accused of running a large-scale sex trafficking network involving underage girls

  • Maintained connections with powerful figures across politics and business

  • Died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial on further charges

Any association with Epstein has become politically toxic worldwide, particularly for public officials.

Why does this matter politically?

This is now one of the biggest crises of Starmer’s premiership. The controversy cuts across multiple sensitive issues - why Mandelson was chosen despite risks, whether key information was withheld, and who approved overriding security advice.

The resignation of a senior official has not contained the fallout. Instead, it has raised further questions about how the decision was made — and who ultimately bears responsibility.

What happens next?

Starmer is expected to address Parliament, but political pressure is unlikely to ease soon.

More documents related to Mandelson’s vetting and communications are expected to be released in the coming weeks, which could further deepen the crisis.

With inputs from AP and AFP

Related Topics:
AmericaUKEpstein files

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