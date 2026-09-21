Man, 82, dies after sunlounger fight with 76-year-old at Greece beach

The 82-year-old collapsed during the confrontation. He was given CPR and rescuers reportedly used a defibrillator before an ambulance took him to hospital, where he later died.

A friend of the 76-year-old told Greek newspaper ProtoThema that the two men became involved in an argument when his friend went to get sunbeds.

The 76-year-old was arrested following the incident. The 21-year-old woman was also initially detained but was later released, according to the BBC.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.