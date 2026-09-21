Man, 82, dies after sunlounger fight with 76-year-old at Greece beach

Row over reserved lounger erupts into chaos as victim collapses and later dies
Dubai: An 82-year-old man has died after an argument over a sunlounger descended into a violent fight at a popular beach near Athens, according to media reports.
The confrontation happened on Sunday at Vouliagmeni beach, an upmarket seaside area south of the Greek capital.
The dispute reportedly began between the 82-year-old and a 76-year-old man over the use of a sunlounger before escalating into a physical altercation involving several people.
According to the BBC, citing Greek newspaper Kathimerini, witnesses described chaotic scenes, with shouting and screaming audible from the other end of the beach.
The 82-year-old collapsed during the confrontation. He was given CPR and rescuers reportedly used a defibrillator before an ambulance took him to hospital, where he later died.
Authorities are investigating both the circumstances that led to the fight and the precise cause of his death.
Witness accounts suggest the confrontation began over a sunlounger that the older man had apparently reserved while waiting for others to arrive.
LBC, citing local reports, said the victim had arrived at the beach shortly after 9am with his wife. The 76-year-old arrived later with a 21-year-old woman.
The dispute reportedly erupted after the younger man returned from accompanying the woman to a beach clinic after she became unwell.
A friend of the 76-year-old told Greek newspaper ProtoThema that the two men became involved in an argument when his friend went to get sunbeds.
According to the friend, the 82-year-old told the other man: “Do you know who I am? I’m from the navy.”
The friend also claimed that both the 76-year-old and the young woman suffered injuries.
Witnesses described a confused and violent scene involving more than the two men.
One eyewitness told Star News, according to LBC, that “all hell broke loose”, while another account reported people rushing towards the commotion before seeing attempts to resuscitate the older man.
The BBC, citing Greek newspaper Ta Nea, reported that the 21-year-old woman was seen with a swollen and bloodied face.
The 76-year-old was arrested following the incident. The 21-year-old woman was also initially detained but was later released, according to the BBC.
LBC reported that those involved in the case were expected to appear before a magistrate on Monday.
Police are continuing to investigate how the dispute escalated and whether the physical confrontation contributed to the 82-year-old’s death.