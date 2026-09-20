‘I’m telling the truth’: Diana’s brother takes on King Charles

Charles Spencer, 62, is the younger brother of the late Princess Diana and the 9th Earl Spencer.

Born in London in 1964, he grew up with Diana at Althorp House, the Spencer family’s ancestral estate in Northamptonshire.

He studied modern history at Oxford and later worked as a journalist, including about a decade with NBC News.

Spencer and Diana were close as children, particularly during their parents’ divorce, although their relationship later had periods of tension.

He became internationally known for his powerful eulogy at Diana’s 1997 funeral, when he criticised the media and pledged to help protect William and Harry.

Diana is buried on an island at Althorp, which has been the Spencer family seat for centuries.

Spencer has written several books on history and the Royal Family. His latest, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, is due to be published next week.