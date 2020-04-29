Johnson returned to work on Monday, a month after testing positive for COVID-19

In this file photo taken on March 7, Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson with his fiancee Carrie Symonds attend the Six Nations international rugby union match between England and Wales at the Twickenham, west London. Image Credit: AFP

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancee, Carrie Symonds, has given birth to a baby boy, Downing Street said on Wednesday.

Both mother and child are doing well. The boy was born at a London hospital.

Johnson returned to work on Monday, a month after testing positive for COVID-19 which he said had threatened his life.

Symonds also had symptoms of COVID-19 but recovered swiftly.

The couple, who have been living together in Downing Street since Johnson became prime minister in July, announced in February that they were expecting their first child.

Politicians began sending their congratulations to the couple.

“So thrilled for Boris and Carrie. Wonderful to have a moment of unalloyed joy!,” Health minister Matt Hancock said on Twitter.