For illustrative purposes only. Nomophobia particularly affects young people, often preventing them getting a good night's sleep Image Credit: Supplied

Rome: Italy's anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) has drafted a law aimed at preventing and treating the rising phenomenon of addiction to mobile phones and computers, particularly among the young.

The bill seeks to treat so-called 'nomophobia' or the fear of not being able to get regular access to social networks or messaging apps.

It proposes education programmes for parents to detects excessive mobile phone use in children.

The bill also lays out plans for "education towards for a conscientious use of the internet and social networks" in schools and universities.

Nomophobia particularly affects young people, often preventing them getting a good night's sleep.

Half of Italians aged 15-20 consult their mobile phones at least 75 times a day, Italian media on Monday quoted research by the National Association of Technological Dependance as saying.

61 % of Italians use their tablet or mobile phone in bed

Around 61 percent of Italians use their tablet or mobile phone in bed, according to another report published in June, with the figure rising to 81 percent among 18-34 year olds.