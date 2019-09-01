Allan Isichei was bleeding profusely when he rang the doorbell of a neighbourhood home

Image for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Agency

Bleeding profusely, Allan Isichei rang Raj Grover’s doorbell looking for help as Grover was getting ready for his own birthday party, the next minute, he was looking for a towel and calling an ambulance.

Upon spotting Isichei, the victim, injured outside his home on August 24, London resident Grover called the emergency services, news magazine India Today reported on its website.

The victim, who was a jazz musician and former rugby player, succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot after being stabbed.

Now, Gurjeet Singh Lall, an Indian-origin man has been charged with the murder of the 69-year-old.

The 35-year-old accused appeared in court in custody on Friday, August 30 and was asked to appear at the Old Bailey court on August 3.

The reason for the stabbing is unclear so far.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward with any information related to the attack.

Grover who is a businessman dealing with property in London’s Southall area, a suburb populated by numerous Indian migrants from Punjab, expressed his shock upon finding Isichei.

According to the India Today report, Grover gave first aid to the victim while his wife arranged for an ambulance.

“He rang the bell and I went out. He was full of blood, and then I was running to pick up a towel,” Grover was quoted as saying in the report.

Isichei was a former rugby player for Wasps Rugby Club and an aspiring jazz musician, who died after leaving the Plough Inn in Southall, where he regularly performed music.

According to the report, representatives from the Wasps Rugby Club, which Isichei was formerly a part of said they were “shocked and deeply saddened” by his death.