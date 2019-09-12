We have put an end to tax and related disputes we had had in France for years: Google

Google. Image Credit: AFP

Paris Google said on Thursday it agreed to pay 465 million euros in additional taxes to French authorities, boosting the total settlement to end a fiscal fraud probe in the country to nearly 1 billion.

France's financial prosecutor office earlier said Google had agreed to pay half a billion euros in fine to settle the four-year old investigation.

"We have put an end to the tax and related disputes we had had in France for many years," Google said in a written statement.