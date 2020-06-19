Berlin: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 770 to 188,534, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday.
The reported death toll rose by 16 to 8,872, the tally showed.
