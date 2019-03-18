Suspect is still on the run following the shooting late morning on Monday

Highlights The culprit is still on the run, a "terror motive cannot be excluded", said Dutch police

At least one person killed in the shooting incident on a tram in Utrecht

Police have erected a white tent over an area where a body appears to be lying next to a tram in the Dutch city

THE HAGUE, Netherlands: The Latest on a shooting in a tram in the Netherlands.

German police say they have upped surveillance on the country’s border with the Netherlands and are on the lookout for the gunman behind a shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht.

Heinrich Onstein, a spokesman for the federal police in the border state of North Rhine-Westphalia, told The Associated Press on Monday that additional police had been added to watch not only major highways, but also minor crossings as well as railway routes.

He says the federal police are in close contact with authorities in the Netherlands and have a description of the suspect.

Heavily armed anti-terror officers have gathered in front of an apartment block close to the scene of a deadly shooting on a tram in the central Dutch city of Utrecht.

Authorities say that a suspect is still on the run following the shooting late morning Monday in which one person was killed and police said multiple others were wounded.

From the tram scene, security officials have moved to a location some 200 meters away where they are awaiting further instructions.

Searching for the shooter

Police said they were searching for the shooter “with all possible means.”

Earlier, footage showed what appeared to be a body lying under a white blanket.

Police had said that there were “multiple” people wounded in the shooting Monday morning.

'Worrying' situation

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte called the situation “very worrying” and the country’s counterterror coordinator said in a tweet that a crisis team was meeting to discuss the situation.

There have been no reports yet of any suspects arrested.

