From kindergarten to the graduate level, the German International Schools of the UAE, situated respectively in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah offer education made in Germany. They are part of a current network of 140 German Schools abroad in 72 countries, all certified through the German Conference of Ministers of Education and governed by the Federal Republic of Germany.
The German International School Dubai (DISD) is an accredited and excellent German school. Founded in 2008, DISD is located in Academic City and is owned by the German Consulate General. Around 950 students from more than 30 nations study here in a respectful and open-minded atmosphere.
DISD fosters the unique German engineering spirit and aspires STEM excellence (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) from kindergarten to the Abitur. The school can be counted among the most modern German Schools abroad. It offers an outstanding and inspiring learning environment with modern science labs, two libraries and state-of-the-art sports facilities to cater to the students’ needs in every category.
All primary and secondary school classes work with the latest IT technology, implemented with an innovative evidence-based approach. DISD students thrive in a multilingual environment and develop into true global citizens with the German language as a core competence.
Many of the students reach a native speaker level in several languages, next to German, as well in English and Arabic. The city of Dubai, the region and the world serve as classrooms in stimulating national and international excursions and exchange programmes. For further information please visit germanschool.ae