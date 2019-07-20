It was one of the worst atrocities of the country’s 1992-95 war

Bosnian Muslims pray in front of coffins during a mass funeral in the village of Hambarine, near Prijedor, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 20, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters

Prijedor, Bosnia-Herzegovina: Several thousand people have attended a funeral service in northwestern Bosnia for 86 Muslims who were slain by Serbs in one of the worst atrocities of the country’s 1992-95 war.

Relatives of the victims, religious leaders and others gathered Saturday at a soccer stadium near the town of Prijedor, standing solemnly behind lines of coffins draped with green cloths in Muslim tradition.

Bosnian Muslims pray in front of coffins during a mass funeral in the village of Hambarine, near Prijedor, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 20, 2019. Image Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The victims were aged 19 to 61. They were among some 200 Bosnian Muslims and Croats from Prijedor who were executed in Aug. 1992 on a cliff on Mt. Vlasic known as Koricanske Stijene.

Bosnian Muslim women cry near the coffins during a mass funeral in the village of Kamicani, near Prijedor, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 20, 2019. Image Credit: Reuters