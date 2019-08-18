The attacker fled the scene and is still to be apprehended

Representational image. Image Credit: Pixabay

London: A waiter in a cafe near Paris was shot and killed by a customer irate over delay in preparing the sandwich he had ordered, reports said on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the Paris suburb of Noisy-le-Grand on Friday evening.

According to the deceased man's colleagues at the pizza and sandwich shop, the customer shot the waiter in the shoulder after losing his temper over the time it took to deliver the meal, the BBC reported.

Though medical aid arrived soon, the waiter succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

The attacker fled the scene and is still to be apprehended.