Riot police run during a protest of Yellow vests (Gilets jaunes) against rising oil prices and living costs near the Arc of Triomphe on the Champs Elysees in Paris, on November 24, 2018. Police fired tear gas and water cannon on November 24 in central Paris against "yellow vest" protesters demanding French President Emmanuel Macron roll back tax hikes on motor fuel. Image Credit: AFP

AFP

Paris: Nearly 81,000 "Yellow Vests" had taken to the streets by mid-afternoon Saturday to protest against higher motor fuel taxes, about a third of the previous week's number, the French interior ministry said.

Of the total about 8,000 demonstrators - named for their bright yellow high visibility safety jackets - were in Paris where there were clashes with police who fired tear gas and water cannon on the Champs-Elysees.

The ministry said there had been 35 arrests nationwide, with 18 in the capital, while eight people were hurt, including two police, compared with 106 injured Saturday last week.