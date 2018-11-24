AFP
Paris: Nearly 81,000 "Yellow Vests" had taken to the streets by mid-afternoon Saturday to protest against higher motor fuel taxes, about a third of the previous week's number, the French interior ministry said.
Of the total about 8,000 demonstrators - named for their bright yellow high visibility safety jackets - were in Paris where there were clashes with police who fired tear gas and water cannon on the Champs-Elysees.
The ministry said there had been 35 arrests nationwide, with 18 in the capital, while eight people were hurt, including two police, compared with 106 injured Saturday last week.