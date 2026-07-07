France's Le Pen handed one year with ankle tag

Ruling casts doubts on whether she will run for president next April
Paris: An appeals court Tuesday handed France's far-right chief Marine Le Pen a one-year term with an ankle tag over a fake jobs scam in the European parliament, casting doubt on whether she will run for president next April.
The court also prevented her from running for office for 15 months, a ban expected to have expired this year. But she said earlier she would not compete to replace centrist President Emmanuel Macron if she was under house arrest and could not campaign properly.