Four people injured in Manchester attack, suspect shot

Attack comes as Jewish community marked Yom Kippur, one of holiest days

Last updated:
AP
1 MIN READ
Emergency services at the scene of a stabbing at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, on Thursday October 2, 2025.
Emergency services at the scene of a stabbing at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue, in Crumpsall, Manchester, England, on Thursday October 2, 2025.
AP

LONDON: Police said Thursday that four people have been injured after a car was driven at members of the public and a man was stabbed outside a synagogue in the north of Manchester.

The incident, which took place on Yom Kippur, one of the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, is believed to be over after a man, believed to be the offender, was shot by police.

In a series of posts on X, Greater Manchester Police they were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall shortly after 9:30 a.m. by a member of the public, who said he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and that one man had been stabbed.

It said that minutes later shots were fired by firearms officers.

“One man has been shot, believed to be the offender,” it added.

It said four people were being treated for injuries caused by both the vehicle and stab wounds.

Police said it had “declared Plato,” the national code-word used by police and emergency services when responding to a “marauding terror attack." That does not mean it has been declared a terrorist incident.

Andy Burnham, the mayor of the Greater Manchester area, told BBC Radio the “immediate danger appears to be over.”

Manchester was the site of Britain’s deadliest attack in recent years, the 2017 suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that killed 22 people.

