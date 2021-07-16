Rescue operations and the search for hundreds still unaccounted for continue

Damaged cars lie on the banks of the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany. Image Credit: AP

Highlights Death toll from devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium rose above 110 on Friday.

Family, friends were unable to track down their loved ones as mobile phone networks collapse in flood-stricken regions.

Strong rains caused rivers to burst their banks and overloaded sewage systems, sending water surging through towns in Germany.

Fast moving torrents of water inundated entire towns and villages in western and southern Germany.

Berlin: At least 110 people have died in devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium, officials said Friday, as rescue operations and the search for hundreds still unaccounted for continued.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he was "stunned" by the devastation caused by the flooding and pledged support to the families of those killed and to cities and towns facing significant damage.

"In the hour of need, our country stands together," Steinmeier said in a statement Friday afternoon. "It's important that we show solidarity for those from whom the flood has taken everything."

An areal view after flooding at Erftstadt-Blessem, Germany. Image Credit: REUTERS

Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said 60 people had died there, including at least nine residents of an assisted living facility for people with disabilities. In neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia state officials put the death toll at 43, but warned that the figure could rise further.

Rescuers were rushing Friday to help people trapped in their homes in the town of Erftstadt, southwest of Cologne. Regional authorities said several people had died after their houses collapsed due to subsidence, and aerial pictures showed what appeared to be a massive sinkhole.

"We managed to get 50 people out of their houses last night," said Frank Rock, the head of the county administration. "We know of 15 people who still need to be rescued."

A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany. Image Credit: AP

Speaking to German broadcaster n-tv, Rock said that authorities had no precise number yet for how many had died.

In a provisional tally, the Belgian death toll rose to 12, with 5 people still missing, local authorities and media report early Friday.

The flash floods this week followed days of heavy rainfall which turned streams and streets into raging torrents that swept away cars and caused houses to collapse across the region.

The governor of North Rhine-Westphalia state, Armin Laschet, has called an emergency Cabinet meeting Friday.

"Only if we decisively take up the fight against climate change will we be able to limit the extreme weather conditions we are now experiencing," he said.

An aerial view shows the flooded streets of Valkenburg, the Netherland. Image Credit: Reuters

Experts say such disasters could become more common due to climate change.

"Some parts of Western Europe ... received up to two months of rainfall in the space of two days. What made it worse is that the soils were already saturated by previous rainfall," said Clare Nullis, spokesperson for the World Meteorological Organisation.

It was too soon to blame the floods and preceding heat wave on global warming rising global temperatures, she said, but added: "Climate change is already increasing the frequency of extreme events. And many single events have been shown to be made worse by global warming."

Thousands of people remain homeless after their houses were destroyed or deemed at-risk by authorities, including several villages around the Steinbach reservoir that experts say could collapse under the weight of the floods.

Defense Ministry spokesman Arne Collatz said the German military had deployed over 850 troops as of Friday morning, but the number is "rising significantly because the need is growing." He said the ministry had triggered a "military disaster alarm," a technical move that essentially decentralizes decisions on using equipment to commanders on the ground.

Residents take a break next to damaged pieces of furniture after the floods in a street in the town of Ahrweiler-Bad Neuenahr, western Germany. Image Credit: AFP

Across the border in Belgium, most of the drowned were found around Liege, where the rains hit hardest. Skies were largely overcast in eastern Belgium, with hopes rising that the worst of the calamity was over.

Italy sent a team of civil protection officials and firefighters, as well as rescue dinghies, to Belgium to help in the search for missing people from the devastating floods.

The firefighters tweeted a photo of one team working in Tillf, south of Liege, to help evacuate residents of a home who were trapped by the rising waters.

In the southern Dutch province of Limburg, which also has been hit hard by flooding, troops piled sandbags to strengthen a 1.1 kilometer stretch of dike along the Maas river and police helped evacuate some low-lying neighborhoods.

People use rubber rafts in floodwaters after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium. Image Credit: AP

Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Thursday night that the government was officially declaring flood-hit regions a disaster area, meaning businesses and residents are eligible for compensation for damage.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander visited the region Thursday night and called the scenes "heart-breaking."

Meanwhile, sustained rainfall in Switzerland has caused several rivers and lakes to break their banks. Public broadcaster SRF reported that a flash flood swept away cars, flooded basements and destroyed small bridges in the northern villages of Schleitheim und Beggingen late Thursday.

Erik Schulz, the mayor of the hard-hit German city of Hagen, about 50 kilometers northeast of Cologne, said there had been a wave of solidarity from other regions and ordinary citizens to help those affected by the devastating floods.

"We have many, many citizens saying `I can offer a place to stay, where can I go to help, where can I registered, where can I bring my shovel and bucket?'," he told n-tv. "The city is standing together and you can feel that."

Earlier Report:

Berlin/Brussels: The death toll from devastating floods across parts of western Germany and Belgium rose to at least 93 on Friday, as the search continued for hundreds of people still unaccounted for.

Authorities in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate said 50 people had died there, including at least nine residents of an assisted living facility for people with disabilities.

'Summer deluge'

In neighbouring North Rhine-Westphalia state officials put the death toll at 30, but warned that the figure could rise further. Some 1,300 people were still reported missing, though authorities said efforts to contact them could be hampered by disrupted roads and phone connections.

In a provisional tally, the Belgian death toll has risen to 12, with 5 people still missing, local authorities and media report early Friday. The flooding is Germany's worst mass loss of life in years as devastating floods swept across a swath of western Europe, engulfing whole villages in raging muddy brown waters, overturning cars after a summer deluge at levels not seen in some areas for a century.

1,300 'missing'

Around 1,300 people were missing in the Ahrweiler district south of Cologne, the district government said on Facebook. Mobile phone networks have collapsed in some of the flood-stricken regions, which means that family and friends were unable to track down their loved ones.

Entire communities lay in ruins after swollen rivers swept through towns and villages in the states of North Rhine-Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate.

On Friday morning, houses collapsed in Erftstadt near Cologne, and rescue crews were struggling to help residents who had returned to their houses despite the warnings, the Cologne district government said on Facebook.

The village square flooded after torrential rain is seen in Stansstad, Switzerland. Image Credit: Reuters People use rubber rafts in floodwaters after the Meuse River broke its banks during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium. Image Credit: AP A view of a flooded street in the Belgian city of Verviers, near Liege, after heavy rains and floods lashed western Europe. Image Credit: AFP An aerial view shows the flooded streets of Valkenburg, the Netherlands. Image Credit: Reuters A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, Germany. Image Credit: AP Damaged caravans are parked at Camping Hatenboer after the floodings from the Maas river in Roermond. Image Credit: AFP A destroyed caravan and other debris lie next to a railway track in Altenahr, Germany. Image Credit: AP Residents take a break next to damaged pieces of furniture after the floods in a street in the town of Ahrweiler-Bad Neuenahr, western Germany. Image Credit: AFP A resident stands in front of a restaurant in a street following heavy rains and floods in Ahrweiler-Bad Neuenahr, western Germany, on July 15, 2021. Image Credit: AFP View gallery as list

It said many people were still in the houses and several were missing. A gas leak was further hampering rescue workers as they tried to reach stranded people by boat.

Deep sympathy

German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed deep sympathy Thursday for victims of the flooding that has left at least 59 dead in Germany and Belgium.

Speaking at the White House during a trip to Washington, she called it a day “characterized by fear, by despair, by suffering, and hundreds of thousands of people all of a sudden were faced with catastrophe.”

“My empathy and my heart goes out to all of those who in this catastrophe lost their loved ones, or who are still worrying about the fate of people still missing,” she said.