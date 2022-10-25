Brussels: Two EU chiefs on Monday congratulated Rishi Sunak on becoming Britain's next prime minister - while stressing that "stability" was needed for Brussels and London to face shared challenges.
"Congratulations to Rishi Sunak on becoming the UK's prime minister," European Council President Charles Michel tweeted.
"Working together is the only way to face common challenges and bringing stability is key to overcoming them," he said.
The president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, said the EU legislature was committed to having "a strong and constructive relationship with the UK".
"At a time of enormous challenges, Europe needs political and economic stability. Our core interests remain the same," she said.
The pointed use of the word "stability" by both highlights EU hopes that Sunak would take a more conciliatory stance towards Brussels than his predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.
Biden calls Sunak rise to UK prime minister 'groundbreaking'
In Washington, President Joe Biden called the choice of Rishi Sunak as Britain's first non-white prime minister "groundbreaking" Monday and the White House said he'd reach out in the near future to congratulate the new leader.
"It's pretty astounding, a groundbreaking milestone and it matters," Biden said at a White House celebration of the Indian Diwali festival.
The White House said that Biden was following protocol by not calling and officially congratulating Sunak, who is of Indian descent, until he meets with King Charles III on Tuesday to get the go-ahead to form a government.
"President Biden looks forward to speaking with... Sunak in the upcoming days and to our continued close cooperation with the United Kingdom," Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.