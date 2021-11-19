An experimental COVID-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. Image Credit: REUTERS

Brussels: The EU’s drug watchdog on Friday backed Merck’s anti-COVID-19 pill for emergency use ahead of its formal authorisation and started reviewing Pfizer’s antiviral treatment as cases soar across Europe.

The two pills by the US pharma giants represent a potentially groundbreaking step in the fight against coronavirus as studies show they cut the risk of hospitalisation and death in high-risk patients.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said that while the Merck pill was not yet approved, it had “issued advice” so that individual countries in the 27-nation EU could decide whether to use it in case of a surge in infections.

“The medicine, which is currently not authorised in the EU, can be used to treat adults with Covid-19 who do not require supplemental oxygen and who are at increased risk of developing severe Covid-19,” the EMA said in a statement.

“EMA issued this advice to support national authorities who may decide on possible early use of the medicine prior to marketing authorisation, for example in emergency use settings, in light of rising rates of infection and deaths due to COVID-19 across the EU.”

The Merck pill should not be used by pregnant women or women who are not using contraception and could to get pregnant, the EMA said.

“These recommendations are given as laboratory studies in animals have shown that high doses of (the Merck pill) can impact the growth and development of the foetus,” it added.

The Amsterdam-based watchdog says it hopes to decide on formal approval for the Merck pill, also known as molnupiravir, by the end of the year.

Separately the EMA said it had started a review of Pfizer’s pill so that it could give similar advice.

“EMA is reviewing currently available data on the use of Paxlovid, an oral treatment for Covid-19 developed by Pfizer,” the EMA said.