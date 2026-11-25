Announcement comes as government debates whether to ban headscarves in schools
Copenhagen: The Danish government issued new guidelines Wednesday banning prosecutors from appearing in court while wearing religious headscarves.
The announcement came as the government debates whether to ban headscarves in schools and universities, and follows a 2018 ban on full-face Islamic veils such as the burqa and niqab in public places.
“We are now introducing rules that require prosecutors, just as is the case for professional judges, to appear religiously and politically neutral when they take part in court hearings,” Justice Minister Nicolai Wammen said in a statement.
“This includes religious headscarves, which prosecutors will no longer be allowed to wear in court,” he added.
The minister did not state what consequences there would be for prosecutors who did not wish to remove their headscarves.
Recently, Social Democrat Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed support for a ban on headscarves in primary and lower secondary schools - a proposal put forward by right-wing and far-right parties.
At the same time, Frederiksen voiced doubts about whether it could be implemented in a country where freedom of religion and freedom of expression are cardinal virtues.
Activists have long noted that headscarf bans amount to removing those freedoms from women by telling them what they can and cannot wear.
Frederiksen recently stated that “in her eyes, the veil is an expression of oppression”.