What are the best fragrances for the 2026 festive season? 3 Burberry scents matched to your personality

The three best fragrances for the 2026 festive season, matched to personality, are Burberry Her for the free spirit, Burberry Gold for the quiet leader and Burberry Hero for the modern gentleman.

Her is bright and fruity, Gold is a warm vanilla, and Hero is woody cedar. Each comes now in a richer 2026 version for evenings: Her Parfum, Hero Elixir de Parfum and Gold Amber Vanilla.

Not sure which one is you? Read the three personality profiles below, then use the occasion guide to pick a scent for Diwali, UAE National Day and New Year's Eve.

1. Burberry Her: best for the free spirit