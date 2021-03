It marks a truly national effort to beat this virus, he says

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, wearing a face covering and making the 'thumbs-up' sign, joins Year 2 pupils in a maths lesson, during his visit to St Mary's C.E. Primary School in Stoke-on-Trent, central England on March 1, 2021, to see how their preparations are going ahead of students returning on March 8, after England's third lockdown. Image Credit: AFP

London: The reopening of England’s schools to all pupils on Monday will mark the first step back towards normality, and is only possible because of the efforts of the public to bring COVID-19 infection rates down, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said.

Johnson has announced a roadmap for lifting lockdown measures that sees schools open first, followed in later stages by the gradual easing of restrictions on mixing with other people and the re-opening of non-essential shops and other venues.

In the final stage, which will take place no earlier than June 21, the government hopes to remove all remaining legal limits on contact with others.

“The reopening of schools marks a truly national effort to beat this virus,” Johnson said.

First step

“It is because of the determination of every person in this country that we can start moving closer to a sense of normality “ and it is right that getting our young people back into the classroom is the first step.” Each step on the roadmap will depend on the level of COVID-19 cases, the government has said. It hopes the pandemic can be contained by a vaccine programme that has already delivered a dose to nearly 22 million people, as well as regular testing.

Many secondary schools and colleges had already started inviting students for their first “lateral flow” COVID-19 tests, which give rapid results, with nearly 1 million conducted last week, the government said.