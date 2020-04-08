The mayor has decreed that men and women will not shop together

A police officer talks with women who queue outside a supermaket on April 7, 2020 in Canonica d'Adda, in Lombardy, where the mayor has implemented a measure specifying separate days when men and women will be allowed to go to supermarkets, in order to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The region of Lombardy, of which Milan is the capital, has been the hardest hit in Italy's coronavirus crisis, with more than 9,000 deaths. Image Credit: AFP

Canonica d'adda: Men and women have the same rights in the small municipality of Canonica d'Adda in Italy's north - except when it comes to shopping for food.

To lower the number of people in supermarkets and reduce the risk of coronavirus contagion, the mayor has decreed that men and women will not shop together.

"Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays you can go to the bread store," a policewoman told a woman waiting in line outside a big supermarket on Tuesday.

"Your husband can go on the other days, however."

Those breaking the rule face a fine of up to 400 euros ($435).

Canonica d'Adda is not far from Bergamo, considered the most affected area in the region of Lombardy, where more than 9,000 people have died of coronavirus - more than half of the total deaths in the country.

Canonica d'Adda's mayor, Gianmaria Ceria, said coronavirus had killed about 20 people in the commune of about 4,400 inhabitants.

The separation by sex for shopping was decided "to protect public health", he said.

"I have to guarantee public safety even if that may bring criticism."

Some 60 million Italians have been under quarantine for over a month - in Lombardy, people have been under restrictions for even longer, with some areas considered "red zones" where movements were restricted.

Cinzia Invernizzi, a retired woman of 62, said she had no problems with Canonica d'Adda's rule.