Berlin: Germany has authorised its first clinical test of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the country's regulatory body said Wednesday, green-lighting trials on human volunteers for an RNA vaccine developed by German firm Biontech and US giant Pfizer.
"The Paul-Ehrlich-Institut... has authorised the first clinical trial of a vaccine against COVID-19 in Germany," the regulatory body said in a statement.
It added that approval was the "result of a careful assessment of the potential risk/benefit profile of the vaccine candidate".
Vaccines
- COVID-19: Cutting corners for a coronavirus vaccine could cost lives
- The world will need more than one COVID-19 vaccine: GSK
- Know the 5 leading coronavirus 'candidate vaccines': Who's doing what
- COVID-19: Russia ready to start testing coronavirus vaccines on humans in June
- Coronavirus: China sends 2 experimental COVID-19 vaccines for clinical trials