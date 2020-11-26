German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes off her face mask as she arrives for a press conference following talks via video conference with Germany's state governors on extending coronavirus restrictions at the Chancellery in Berlin, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Image Credit: AP

Berlin: Germany will extend its current coronavirus restrictions through to early January unless there is a dramatic drop in infections — something that is not expected, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Wednesday.

Speaking after a meeting with the heads of Germany’s 16 states, Merkel said the measures introduced in early November, including limits on private gatherings and the closure of restaurants, leisure and cultural facilities, cannot be lifted given current infection rates.

The curbs will be continued “until December 20 first but we assume that ... due to the very high incidence of infection, restrictions will have to apply until the beginning of January unless we have an unexpected decrease,” Merkel said.

The agreement means continued closures for restaurants, bars, sporting facilities and cultural venues in Europe’s biggest economy, though schools and shops will remain open.

From December 1, private gatherings will be limited to five people from two households — down from 10 people currently, though children are exempted from the new rule.

Trains will also expand their seating capacity, in order to better ensure distancing between passengers.

Fireworks will be banned on certain public squares to prevent people from gathering in large groups on New Year’s Eve in particular.

Germany will also seek a deal with European partners to close ski slopes through to early January, to prevent the virus spreading further.

“I will say this openly that it won’t be easy, but we will try,” Merkel said.

The measures were agreed after more than seven hours of tense talks, with some less-affected regions calling for lighter restrictions.

The number of new infections in Germany has plateaued over the past two weeks, with October’s exponential growth brought to a halt.

However, health officials have sounded the alarm over rapidly filling intensive care units and an inability to track the source of transmission while rates remain high.

In order to ease restrictions, the infection rate would have to come down to below 50 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants per week, Merkel said — a far cry from the current seven-day incidence of almost 140.

“The steeply rising curve has become a flat one, but this is only a partial success. We can by no means be satisfied with this partial success,” she said.

Germany has registered a total of 961,320 coronavirus cases and 14,771 deaths, according to the Robert Koch Institute disease control centre.