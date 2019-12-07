Source said that that the two were strangers and met online

For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Pixabay

Aberdeenshire: A couple was found dead in a rural Scottish AirBnB accommodation under a suicide pact over the Internet, a media report said.

A male, 28, and a female, 24, were found dead inside the holiday cottage in Rickarton near Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, the Daily Mail reported citing a source as saying.

The police said that the deaths were non-suspicious and that investigations were on.

The source said that that the two were strangers and met online. They then booked the AirBnB to follow on the suicide pact.