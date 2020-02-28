South Korean President Moon Jae-in has his body temperature checked as he arrives at the National Assembly in Seoul on Friday. Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: From Mongolia's president submitting to a quarantine, to the Swiss banning large-scale events, the spread of the coronavirus on Friday was rapid enough for the World Health Organisation to issue another warning. A look at some of the major news events related to Covid-19.

Mongolia president under quarantine

Mongolia’s President Battulga Khaltmaa and other government officials have submitted to a 14-day quarantine after returning home from their visit to China, the state news agency Montsame reported on Friday.

Battulga is the first head of state to visit China since the country began implementing special measure to curb the coronavirus outbreak in January.

He arrived in Beijing with Foreign Minister Tsogtbaatar Damdin and other senior government officials on Thursday, and held a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang.

They were taken into quarantine as soon as they arrived in Mongolia as a precautionary measure, Montsame said.

Swiss ban large-scale events

Switzerland on Friday banned large events expected to draw more than 1,000 people as an extraordinary measure to curb the new coronavirus epidemic.

“In view of the current situation and the spread of the coronavirus, the Federal Council has categorised the situation in Switzerland as ‘special’ in terms of the Epidemics Act,” the cabinet said after a meeting.

“Large-scale events involving more than 1,000 people are to be banned. The ban comes into immediate effect and will apply at least until 15 March.” The ban appeared to cover the Geneva Motor Show next week, but a spokeswoman for the Palexpo venue said it had received no information from Swiss authorities and could not comment on whether the car show had been called off.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Switzerland has risen to 15, and more than 100 people are in quarantine, government minister Alain Berset said.

“We have the situation under control, but this can change very quickly,” he said, adding the ban would certainly hit the Swiss economy.

As the outbreak spread, the canton of Basel-City put a number of children into a two-week quarantine on Thursday after one of their caregivers tested positive for the virus.

South Korea coronavirus cases surge

South Korea reported 571 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its biggest daily increase in infections that takes its total to 2,337, the largest outbreak outside China where the epidemic began late last year.

Workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as a precaution against the new coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea on Friday. Image Credit: AP

The coronavirus crisis has spooked South Korea’s financial markets, led Hyundai Motor to shut down one of its plants and prompted boy band BTS to cancel its April concert.

The outbreak, which has killed 14 people in South Korea since its first patient was confirmed on January 20, has also dented the popularity of President Moon Jae-in, a poll showed.

More than half of South Korea’s cases are linked to a branch of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southeastern city of Daegu and a hospital in Cheongdo county.

Outbreak ‘getting bigger’ after Nigeria case - WHO

Coronavirus outbreak is “getting bigger”, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Friday after Nigeria confirmed sub-Saharan Africa’s first case, reiterating its warning that the virus could reach most “if not all countries”.

A securityman administers sanitiser to a visitor to a state hospital in Lagos, on Friday. Image Credit: AFP

WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier told a Geneva news briefing that it was looking into reports of some people getting re-infected, which would include reviewing how were tests taken, adding: “But in general a person who had coronavirus infection would be immune at least for a while.” A WHO mission to Iran - which has now reported 388 cases and 34 deaths - is supposed to start early next week, and is still being put together, he said.

No more holy water

Cologne Cathedral, one of Germany’s main religious sites, is emptying its basins of “holy water” to prevent the spread of infection. Priests will also stop placing communion wafers in believers’ mouths. The exceptional move comes as religious leaders struggle around the world to welcome the faithful while protecting against disease. Some Italian churches shut their doors for Ash Wednesday this week. And in the US, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is postponing a key April meeting of its top global leaders.

Dangers of amusement

A man wearing a mask walks past an advertisement for the Tokyo Disney Resort at a train station in Urayasu, near Tokyo on Friday. The amusement park will be closed from February 29 until March 15 in an effort to prevent the spread of covid-19. Image Credit: AP

While parts of China had already banned fun events, the damage to the rest of the entertainment world is spreading as fast as the virus. Disney closed its parks in Tokyo for two weeks, after doing the same in Shanghai and Hong Kong. South Korea exports entertainment worldwide but is shutting down its own shows, as K-pop superstars BTS called off an upcoming concert series in Seoul. Green Day did the same. The Emirates Bicycle Tour was cancelled.

Charged for lying to doctors

A Chinese couple was charged in court on Friday with allegedly providing false information to Singapore’s government and obstructing efforts to trace the spread of the virus. According to court documents, the man is accused of lying to a Health Ministry officer about their movements and whereabouts from January 22-29. They now face up to $10,000 in fines each if convicted under the country’s Infectious Diseases Act. Health officials depend heavily on information provided by infected patients to prevent further spread of the virus. The couple sat emotionless during Friday’s hearing, and left wearing sunglasses and masks.