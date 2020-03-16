Madrid: Spain's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 8,744 on Monday and the number of fatalities rose to 297, said Fernando Simon, the head of the country's health emergency centre.
The previous tally was 7,753 cases on Sunday, with 288 fatalities.
Worldwide, the number of infections is at 167,447, as per WHO figures
