Spain
A person wearing a protective mask sits at El Prat airport in Barcelona on March 16, 2020. Image Credit: AFP
Madrid:  Spain's tally of coronavirus cases rose to 8,744 on Monday and the number of fatalities rose to 297, said Fernando Simon, the head of the country's health emergency centre.

The previous tally was 7,753 cases on Sunday, with 288 fatalities.