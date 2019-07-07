Crisis premier is battling to overcome deficit in opinion polls

Supporters of Syriza party hold flags as they take part in a pre-election rally in Athens on July 5, 2019, two days ahead of general elections. Image Credit: AFP

ATHENS: Exit polls show Conservatives are gaining a upper hand after Greeks cast their ballots on Sunday in the country’s first national election of the post-bailout era.

An AFP exit polls shows leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s Syriza party has been ousted by the conservative opposition.

The centre-right New Democracy party is projected to win the parliamentary election with about 40 percent of the vote.

A Euronews report also showed exit polls giving Conservative New Democracy party a commanding lead.

After nearly five years in power, Greece’s longest-serving crisis premier — as well as the youngest in more than a century — battled to overcome a 10-point deficit in opinion polls amid widespread dissatisfaction after years of high taxation.