ATHENS: Exit polls show Conservatives are gaining a upper hand after Greeks cast their ballots on Sunday in the country’s first national election of the post-bailout era.
An AFP exit polls shows leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’s Syriza party has been ousted by the conservative opposition.
The centre-right New Democracy party is projected to win the parliamentary election with about 40 percent of the vote.
A Euronews report also showed exit polls giving Conservative New Democracy party a commanding lead.
After nearly five years in power, Greece’s longest-serving crisis premier — as well as the youngest in more than a century — battled to overcome a 10-point deficit in opinion polls amid widespread dissatisfaction after years of high taxation.
Polling stations closed at 7pm with nearly 10 million Greeks on the voters' list, according to the Athens News Agency.