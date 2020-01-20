For illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Agency

Moscow: Five people were killed and three others hospitalized on Monday after a broken hot water pipe flooded a small hotel in the Russian city of Perm near the Ural Mountains, the regional investigative committee said.

The accident was caused by a broken pipe, Xinhua news agency quoted the committee as saying in a statement.

Investigators have opened a criminal case on the grounds of provision of services that do not meet safety requirements for life and health of consumers, the statement said.