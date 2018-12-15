Beginning in 1969 and lasting three decades, there was a terrorist campaign centred on Northern Ireland. Republicans, or Irish nationalists — who were mostly from the minority Roman Catholic communities — through the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and other terror groups, attempted to force a united Ireland. British and Northern Irish security forces tried to maintain the peace. The Protestant majority, who wished to remain loyalist — maintaining the political union with the rest of the United Kingdom (England, Scotland and Wales), also turned to Loyalist paramilitaries for protection, and voted for hardline political parties such as the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).