London: Britain’s exit from the European Union must not be frustrated and the government must focus on delivering it, Prime Minister Theresa May said.
May is trying to get changes to the divorce package before putting it to another vote in parliament. If she fails, May will have to decide whether to delay Brexit or endanger the world’s fifth largest economy by leaving without a deal on March 29.
“Our focus to deliver Brexit must be absolute,” May told Conservative Party activists on Saturday, according to the BBC.
“We must not, and I will not, frustrate what was the largest democratic exercise in this country’s history. In the very final stages of this process, the worst thing we could do is lose our focus.” Three British cabinet ministers have publicly indicated they will back plans to delay Brexit if lawmakers vote down May’s plan for a new deal with the European Union.
Meanwhile, the spiritual leader of the Church of England may lead five days of prayer with other Churches after Britain’s March 29 exit from the European Union in an attempt to ease Brexit divisions, The Sunday Times reported.
Under plans discussed by the Church of England, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby wants to pray in public with the leaders of the Catholic, Methodist, Baptist and United Reformed churches on the day after Britain leaves.
“I would hope that it will resonate with the wider nation, that this is the time for turning to something deeper in the human spirit than legal arguments and philosophical discussions, and to seek wisdom from God,” a senior Church of England source was quoted as telling the newspaper.
With the clock ticking down to March 29, the date set in law for Britain to leave the EU, the United Kingdom is in the deepest political crisis in half a century as it grapples with how, or even whether, to exit the European project it joined in 1973.
The Sunday Times said Prime Minister Theresa May, an Anglican, and Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn are being sounded out to join them.
Queen Elizabeth in January sent a delicately coded message to Britain’s factious political class over Brexit, urging lawmakers to seek common ground and grasp the big picture to resolve the crisis.