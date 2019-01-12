The Berlin Wall came to symbolise the deep ideological divisions between East and West during the four decades of the Cold War. While the Iron Curtain divided the Soviet Union from Western Europe, Berlin itself was an isolated pocket surrounded by hostile East Germany. It’s estimated 240 people were killed trying to cross the barrier that was overseen by 302 watchtowers and some 20 bunkers. It was fortified with electricity, trip wires, a kill zone and a border force of some 20,000 hand-picked East German guards with orders to kill anyone who attempted to cross. It was dismantled after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1989.