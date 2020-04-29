Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen Image Credit: Reuters

Vienna: Austria's president and others in the presidency in downtown Vienna were briefly evacuated on Wednesday following a bomb threat, officials said.

President Alexander Van der Bellen was among those brought to safety, according to his spokesman Reinhard Pickl-Herk.

"The president was at the presidency. He was warned and brought to safety. He is safe," he told AFP.

Police with sniffer dogs combed the sealed-off area, also including the nearby chancellery, but after one-and-a-half hours did not find any explosives.

"Everyone can return to the building," a police spokesman, who declined to be named, told AFP.

Police received the bomb threat via email.

Vienna's Hofburg, where the presidency is located, is a popular tourist attraction, normally teeming with people.

But because of the coronavirus lockdown restrictions, the vast square framed by historic buildings has been mostly deserted since last month.