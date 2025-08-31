For more than two centuries , the stethoscope has been the most trusted tool in a doctor’s kit. Now, with the integration of artificial intelligence, it is being reimagined for the 21st century.

The technology’s potential was showcased at the European Society of Cardiology’s annual congress in Madrid, where researchers revealed results from a major trial. Involving nearly 12,725 patients across 200 UK clinics, the AI stethoscope consistently outperformed traditional diagnostic methods. Patients assessed with the new device were:

The device itself is remarkably simple: a playing card-sized monitor placed on the patient’s chest records both an ECG and the sound of blood flow. These data are then uploaded to the cloud, where AI trained on tens of thousands of patient records provides an instant diagnosis.

She added: “We need innovations like these, because so often heart failure is only diagnosed at an advanced stage when patients attend hospital as an emergency. Given an earlier diagnosis, people can access the treatment they need to help them live well for longer.”

According to The Independent, Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, clinical director at the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and consultant cardiologist, called the invention “an elegant example of how the humble stethoscope, invented more than 200 years ago, can be upgraded for the 21st century.”

