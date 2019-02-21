The event is closed to the press, but the Vatican is live-streaming certain moments, including the remarks from the pope and the three official presentations that are planned for each day. But the additional portions, working group sessions and question-and-answer periods, are not being broadcast. Archbishop Charles Scicluna of Malta, one of the Vatican’s sex crimes investigators, described steps that prelates could take to improve safeguarding. Scicluna said any diocese should tell Catholics that they have a right to report abuse — and advise them of a clear contact point for doing so. When allegations are received, Scicluna said, they should be investigated “with the help of experts.” Scicluna reminded the bishops that abuse “is also a crime in all civil jurisdictions.” “The competence of the state authorities should be respected,” Scicluna said. “Reporting laws should be followed carefully. And a spirit of collaboration will benefit both the church and society in general.”