A historic first: Who is new Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally?

Born in 1962 in Woking, southwest of London, she spent more than three decades in Britain’s National Health Service. She rose to become chief nursing officer for England at the age of 37, the youngest person to hold the post.

Her appointment comes at a critical time for the church, which is facing internal divisions and ongoing scrutiny over its handling of abuse cases. Mullally takes over following the resignation of Justin Welby in 2024, after criticism of the church’s response to past abuse allegations.

Sarah Mullally has begun her public ministry as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury, marking a historic moment for the Church of England and the global Anglican Communion. The 63-year-old former nurse and midwife was formally enthroned at Canterbury Cathedral, becoming the 106th holder of the role that dates back more than 1,400 years.

She was ordained as a priest in 2002 and later became Bishop of London in 2018 — one of the most senior positions in the Church of England.

“We walk with God – trusting that God walks with us,” she said. “Trusting that - in all that we face, in the sorrow and the challenges as much as in the joy and the delight – we do not walk alone.”

She said she would “do all I can to ensure that the Church becomes safer and also responds well to victims and survivors of abuse.”

A report found that the church had covered up a serial abuse case from the 1970s and that Welby failed to report the abuse when he became aware of it in 2013.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.