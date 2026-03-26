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A historic first: Who is new Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally?

Former nurse and first woman archbishop takes charge as Anglican Church faces pressure

Last updated:
Alex Abraham, Senior Associate Editor
3 MIN READ
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Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally looks on during her installation ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral, south-east England on March 25, 2026.
Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally looks on during her installation ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral, south-east England on March 25, 2026.
AFP

Sarah Mullally has begun her public ministry as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury, marking a historic moment for the Church of England and the global Anglican Communion. The 63-year-old former nurse and midwife was formally enthroned at Canterbury Cathedral, becoming the 106th holder of the role that dates back more than 1,400 years.

Her appointment comes at a critical time for the church, which is facing internal divisions and ongoing scrutiny over its handling of abuse cases. Mullally takes over following the resignation of Justin Welby in 2024, after criticism of the church’s response to past abuse allegations.

Who is Sarah Mullally?

Sarah Mullally is a former nurse and senior church leader who has now become the first woman to serve as Archbishop of Canterbury.

Born in 1962 in Woking, southwest of London, she spent more than three decades in Britain’s National Health Service. She rose to become chief nursing officer for England at the age of 37, the youngest person to hold the post.

She was ordained as a priest in 2002 and later became Bishop of London in 2018 — one of the most senior positions in the Church of England.

Why is her appointment historic?

Mullally is the first woman to lead the Church of England and the global Anglican Communion in the role’s 1,400-year history.

While some Anglican churches have allowed women bishops for decades, the Church of England only began ordaining women as priests in 1994 and allowed women bishops from 2015.

Her appointment is widely seen as a milestone in the church’s gradual move towards gender inclusion.

Sarah Mullally: At a glance

  • Age: 63

  • Birthplace: Woking, southwest London

  • Current role: 106th Archbishop of Canterbury

  • Historic first: First woman to lead the Church of England

  • Previous role: Bishop of London (since 2018)

  • Early career:

    • Worked over 30 years in the UK’s National Health Service

    • Became chief nursing officer for England at age 37 — youngest ever

  • Ordained ministry:

    • Ordained as priest in 2002

  • Became bishop in 2015

  • Key priorities:

    • Strengthening safeguarding systems

  • Supporting abuse survivors

  • Rebuilding trust in the church

  • Global role:

    • Spiritual leader of more than 85 million Anglicans worldwide

    • What does the Archbishop of Canterbury do?

    The Archbishop of Canterbury is the most senior bishop in the Church of England and is widely regarded as the spiritual leader of Anglicans worldwide.

    The Anglican Communion is a global network of churches with more than 85 million members.

    The role combines two key responsibilities:

    • Bishop of the Diocese of Canterbury

    • Symbolic head of the worldwide Anglican Communion

    How did she take office?

    Although Mullally formally became archbishop in January, her public ministry began with a traditional enthronement ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral.

    In line with centuries-old tradition, she knocked three times on the cathedral’s west door before being admitted. The ceremony included her being seated in two thrones symbolising her dual role.

    Around 2,000 people attended, including members of the British royal family and international church representatives.

    Why did the previous archbishop step down?

    Justin Welby resigned in November 2024 following criticism over the Church of England’s handling of abuse allegations.

    A report found that the church had covered up a serial abuse case from the 1970s and that Welby failed to report the abuse when he became aware of it in 2013.

    His resignation intensified calls for accountability and reform within the church.

    What challenges does Mullally face?

    Mullally takes over at a time of significant strain within the Anglican Communion.

    The church is divided over:

    • The role of women in leadership

    • LGBTQ+ issues

    • Handling of abuse cases

    Some global Anglican leaders have openly opposed her appointment, reflecting deep theological differences across regions.

    What has she said about reform?

    Mullally has made safeguarding and accountability central to her leadership.

    She said she would “do all I can to ensure that the Church becomes safer and also responds well to victims and survivors of abuse.”

    She also said the church was “seeking to become more trauma informed, listening to survivors and victims of abuse.”

    What message did she give in her first sermon?

    In her first sermon as archbishop, Mullally struck a hopeful tone focused on faith and resilience.

    “We walk with God – trusting that God walks with us,” she said. “Trusting that - in all that we face, in the sorrow and the challenges as much as in the joy and the delight – we do not walk alone.”

    She also highlighted the importance of everyday acts of kindness within the church.

    Why does this appointment matter globally?

    As Archbishop of Canterbury, Mullally becomes one of the most recognisable Christian leaders in the world.

    Her leadership will influence not just the Church of England, but also the direction of the global Anglican Communion, which spans multiple continents and cultures.

    Her appointment signals both continuity and change — a historic breakthrough on gender, alongside the challenge of rebuilding trust and unity within a divided church.

    - with inputs from AFP and AP

    Alex Abraham
    Alex AbrahamSenior Associate Editor
    Alex has been on the frontline of global headlines for nearly 30 years. A Senior Associate Editor, he’s part newsroom veteran and part globe-trotting correspondent. His credentials? He was part of the select group of journalists who covered Pope Francis’ historic visit to the UAE - flying with the pontiff himself. With 27 years on the ground in the Middle East, Alex is one of the most trusted voices in the region when it comes to decoding politics and power plays. He breaks down global affairs into slick, 60-second news - his morning reels are practically a daily ritual for audiences across the UAE. Sharp. Grounded. Fast. Insightful. That’s Alex at his best, bringing a steady editorial hand to every story he tells.
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