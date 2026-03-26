A historic first: Who is new Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally?

Former nurse and first woman archbishop takes charge as Anglican Church faces pressure
Sarah Mullally has begun her public ministry as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury, marking a historic moment for the Church of England and the global Anglican Communion. The 63-year-old former nurse and midwife was formally enthroned at Canterbury Cathedral, becoming the 106th holder of the role that dates back more than 1,400 years.
Her appointment comes at a critical time for the church, which is facing internal divisions and ongoing scrutiny over its handling of abuse cases. Mullally takes over following the resignation of Justin Welby in 2024, after criticism of the church’s response to past abuse allegations.
Sarah Mullally is a former nurse and senior church leader who has now become the first woman to serve as Archbishop of Canterbury.
Born in 1962 in Woking, southwest of London, she spent more than three decades in Britain’s National Health Service. She rose to become chief nursing officer for England at the age of 37, the youngest person to hold the post.
She was ordained as a priest in 2002 and later became Bishop of London in 2018 — one of the most senior positions in the Church of England.
Mullally is the first woman to lead the Church of England and the global Anglican Communion in the role’s 1,400-year history.
While some Anglican churches have allowed women bishops for decades, the Church of England only began ordaining women as priests in 1994 and allowed women bishops from 2015.
Her appointment is widely seen as a milestone in the church’s gradual move towards gender inclusion.
Age: 63
Birthplace: Woking, southwest London
Current role: 106th Archbishop of Canterbury
Historic first: First woman to lead the Church of England
Previous role: Bishop of London (since 2018)
Early career:
Worked over 30 years in the UK’s National Health Service
Became chief nursing officer for England at age 37 — youngest ever
Ordained ministry:
Ordained as priest in 2002
Became bishop in 2015
Key priorities:
Strengthening safeguarding systems
Supporting abuse survivors
Rebuilding trust in the church
Global role:
Spiritual leader of more than 85 million Anglicans worldwide
The Archbishop of Canterbury is the most senior bishop in the Church of England and is widely regarded as the spiritual leader of Anglicans worldwide.
The Anglican Communion is a global network of churches with more than 85 million members.
The role combines two key responsibilities:
Bishop of the Diocese of Canterbury
Symbolic head of the worldwide Anglican Communion
Although Mullally formally became archbishop in January, her public ministry began with a traditional enthronement ceremony at Canterbury Cathedral.
In line with centuries-old tradition, she knocked three times on the cathedral’s west door before being admitted. The ceremony included her being seated in two thrones symbolising her dual role.
Around 2,000 people attended, including members of the British royal family and international church representatives.
Justin Welby resigned in November 2024 following criticism over the Church of England’s handling of abuse allegations.
A report found that the church had covered up a serial abuse case from the 1970s and that Welby failed to report the abuse when he became aware of it in 2013.
His resignation intensified calls for accountability and reform within the church.
Mullally takes over at a time of significant strain within the Anglican Communion.
The church is divided over:
The role of women in leadership
LGBTQ+ issues
Handling of abuse cases
Some global Anglican leaders have openly opposed her appointment, reflecting deep theological differences across regions.
Mullally has made safeguarding and accountability central to her leadership.
She said she would “do all I can to ensure that the Church becomes safer and also responds well to victims and survivors of abuse.”
She also said the church was “seeking to become more trauma informed, listening to survivors and victims of abuse.”
In her first sermon as archbishop, Mullally struck a hopeful tone focused on faith and resilience.
“We walk with God – trusting that God walks with us,” she said. “Trusting that - in all that we face, in the sorrow and the challenges as much as in the joy and the delight – we do not walk alone.”
She also highlighted the importance of everyday acts of kindness within the church.
As Archbishop of Canterbury, Mullally becomes one of the most recognisable Christian leaders in the world.
Her leadership will influence not just the Church of England, but also the direction of the global Anglican Communion, which spans multiple continents and cultures.
Her appointment signals both continuity and change — a historic breakthrough on gender, alongside the challenge of rebuilding trust and unity within a divided church.
- with inputs from AFP and AP