GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

3 Indian students killed in Germany fire; resident arrested on homicide charges

Indian Embassy said it is in contact with local authorities and the bereaved families

Last updated:
ANI
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters)
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters)

Bochum, Germany: Three Indian nationals, including two women and one man, studying in Germany have died in a fire incident in Bochum, North Rhine-Westphalia, the Indian Embassy in Berlin said, adding that it is in contact with local authorities and the bereaved families to extend all necessary assistance.

In a post on X on Wednesday (local time), the embassy said, "Three Indian nationals (two women and one man) have tragically lost their lives in a fire incident in Bochum, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany. All 3 were studying in Germany."

"Embassy of India in Berlin and Consulate General of India in Frankfurt are in contact with local authorities and the bereaved families, and are extending all necessary assistance. The incident is under investigation by German authorities. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief," the embassy said.

According to Anadolu news agency, German police have provisionally arrested a 41-year-old resident of the apartment building in connection with the incident.

The victims were identified as two women, aged 25 and 27, and a 26-year-old man, all Indian nationals.

Police and prosecutors said on Wednesday that extensive investigations, including an examination by a fire expert, had ruled out a technical defect as the cause of the blaze, leading to suspicion against the 41-year-old resident.

The suspect has been questioned by investigators from the homicide commission, while further inquiries are continuing under the direction of the Bochum prosecutor's office.

As cited by the Anadolu news agency, Germany's public broadcaster NDR reported that police had been called to the building on Sunday, a day before the fire, in connection with a dispute. It also reported that officers had responded to repeated incidents at the property earlier.

Police said that their previous deployments had no connection to the fire, based on their findings.

The circumstances surrounding the fire remain under investigation by German authorities.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Emmy Rossum in Furious.

Furious review: A vicious reckoning with women's rage

6m read
The German Military Band participates in a state visit reception for UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, (not shown), at Villa Borsig in Berlin.

German expats reveal how UAE let them thrive, hail ties

5m read
Man kills groom-to-be brother and stabs father

Man kills groom-to-be brother and stabs father

2m read
Following in the Footsteps of the Mother of the Nation

New UAE charter backs Emirati women in leadership roles

3m read